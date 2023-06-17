Englert (2-2) allowed one run on four hits across two innings of relief and earned the win Friday against the Twins. He had two strikeouts.

Englert followed opener Will Vest and was able to earn the win despite allowing a lot of traffic on the bases during his two innings of work. The righty has a middling 4.87 ERA and 1.52 WHIP for the season, limiting his fantasy appeal. He has at least been able to give the Tigers some length out of the bullpen, as 14 of his 23 appearances this year have covered at least two innings.