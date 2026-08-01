Tigers' Max Clark: Collects three hits in MLB debut

Clark went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Athletics.

Clark batted seventh in his MLB debut and wasted no time making a strong first impression. The talented 21-year-old, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, was starting to heat up at Triple-A Toledo before earning the promotion. Now that he's in the majors, Clark should slot in as Detroit's everyday center fielder moving forward, which gives him immediate appeal across all fantasy formats considering his significant upside as a prospect.