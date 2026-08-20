Clark went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Clark managed a double against Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes and added another hit for his second multi-hit performance of the three-game series against the Pirates. After a scorching hot start to his MLB career, the rookie outfielder has slowed down a bit recently, but he's still managed a very respectable .271/.320/.414 slash line overall across 18 games. Clark should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch for the Tigers, which should prepare him well for an Opening Day role in 2027.