Meadows went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing.

In two games since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo, Meadows has gone 3-for-8 with a double and a home run. It's a very small sample of course, but it's still a positive sign for the 24-year-old, who struggled mightily before getting sent down in May. Meadows was seeing some time atop the order earlier in the year, though he batted eighth Saturday and will likely need to string together a few more good games before he possibly moves up in the lineup.