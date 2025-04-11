Meadows (arm) resumed his hitting program Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows has been able to participate in conditioning and fielding drills while working his way back from a nerve issue in his right arm, and he can now add hitting to that list as well. He still hasn't done any sort of throwing, but if manager A.J. Hinch's timeline from spring training remains accurate, the 25-year-old outfielder should be cleared to throw sometime next weekend.