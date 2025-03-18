The Tigers announced Tuesday that Meadows (upper arm) has been cleared to do conditioning and defensive drills, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The fact that Meadows isn't shut down from activity entirely while he contends with a nerve issue in his right arm is encouraging, but until he's able to start a hitting progression and resumes playing catch, his season debut shouldn't be considered imminent. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch already acknowledged last week that Meadows will open the season on the injured list, likely paving the way for Wenceel Perez to serve as the team's everyday center fielder.