Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Meadows (arm) will require at least four more weeks of rest before he can begin throwing, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows can continue participating in conditioning and fielding drills while he continues to work his way back from a nerve issue in his right arm, but it seems like it will be a bit before he can start throwing. Once given the green light to start throwing and hitting, a clearer timeline for his return to play may emerge.