Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Meadows (arm) will not be ready for Opening Day, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch added that while Meadows is progressing steadily as he works his way back from a nerve issue in his right arm, there will not be enough time to ramp him back up by March 27. It seems Meadows' stint on the injured list could be a short one, but there's no firm timetable yet for when he'll be ready for his season debut. Wenceel Perez (back) is in line for increased playing time while Meadows and Matt Vierling (shoulder) are out, and Riley Greene could slide over to center field some days.