Meadows (quad) has been running, hitting and throwing regularly, and a rehab assignment could be on tap soon, MLB.com reports.

Meadows has been out since July 28 due to a right quadriceps strain. The outfielder seems to be progressing in his recovery, and the expectation is that he'll be back with the Tigers this month. While Meadows is only batting .200 on the year, he does provide strong defense in center, and Detroit could use the reinforcement with Matt Vierling (oblique) likely out until September and possibly set to miss the rest of the regular season.