Meadows is slashing .276/.377/.520 with seven home runs, 13 steals and a 20.5 percent strikeout rate in 151 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo.

Meadows flopped after making the team as the everyday center fielder to start the season, slashing .096/.224/.219 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate in 32 games before being optioned to Triple-A on May 6. He doesn't turn 25 until November and is hitting the ball pretty hard (33.0 Hard%) while making contact at an acceptable 75.6 percent clip since being sent to Triple-A for a reset. Wenceel Perez has a .512 OPS over his last 20 games with the big club, and Meadows is a superior defender to Perez, so perhaps Detroit could look to make a roster move in the coming days/weeks.