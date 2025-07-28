The Tigers placed Meadows on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right quadriceps strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows may have tweaked his quad during the Tigers' 10-4 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, when he was lifted in the eighth inning after going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. He's eligible for reinstatement Aug. 8, but he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury before the Tigers provide a clearer timeline for his return. Matt Vierling will start in center field in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks and could be the main beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint while Meadows is on the shelf.