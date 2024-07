Meadows was removed from Sunday's win against the Reds due to a right hamstring injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meadows went 1-for-3 with walk and an RBI but exited the contest after he suffered the injury while being thrown out on an attempted steal of second base. The 24-year-old has started the past three games in center field after being recalled by the Tigers on Friday.