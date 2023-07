Meadows is slashing .285/.347/.545 with 10 home runs, seven steals and a 23.6 percent strikeout rate in his last 200 at-bats for Triple-A Toledo.

Meadows got off to a slow start in his first exposure to Triple-A pitching, posting a .676 OPS in his first 37 games, but things started clicking as the weather warmed up in mid-to-late May. He is already on the 40-man roster and turns 24 this offseason, so a promotion to the big leagues could come before season's end.