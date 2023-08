Meadows went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

After going 1-for-5 in his MLB debut Monday, Meadows had a bigger impact Tuesday, recording his first MLB extra-base hit and also scoring his first two runs at this level. The 23-year-old is one of Detroit's top prospects, and he should see regular playing time as the Tigers evaluate what they have for 2024 and beyond.