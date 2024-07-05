The Tigers will recall Meadows from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meadows was sent down by the Tigers in early May after putting up a lowly .443 OPS with a 37.7 percent strikeout rate over 32 games. However, he got back on track at Toledo, slashing .298/.394/.511 with eight home runs, 19 stolen bases and just a 19 percent strikeout rate in 47 contests. Meadows will get regular reps at least against right-handed pitching, and while there's no guarantee he'll be better this time around in the majors, his power/speed combo makes him worthy of being added in most formats.