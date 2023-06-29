Olson has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion as a result of being hit by a comebacker Thursday versus the Rangers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. He allowed one run with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings before exiting.

It's good news for an initial diagnosis, although it's not clear at this poitn whether Olson is set to undergo any additional testing. The right-hander's next turn is tentatively scheduled for early next week at home versus the Athletics, but it's too soon to say whether he'll be ready to take the ball that day.