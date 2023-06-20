Olson allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision Monday against the Royals. He walked one and struck out eight.

This was Reese's first quality start at the MLB level in three tries and his longest outing during his brief tenure with the Tigers. The righty showed a promising uptick with the career-high eight strikeouts, as he came into the contest with 11 across 13.1 innings and just five total over his last two outings, which spanned 8.1 innings. Olson is still sitting with a subpar 5.59 ERA overall, though his performance Monday lends some optimism moving forward. He should stick in Detroit's rotation for now with several starters on the injured list.