Olson allowed two runs on a hit and three walks across 1.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

It wasn't the smoothest spring debut for Olson, as he struggled with his command, throwing only 16 of his 39 pitches for strikes and issuing the three walks. The young righty posted a 2.9 BB/9 in his rookie season last year, an area he'll look to improve on in his sophomore campaign. Olson should get a chance to start this season, though the Tigers did add Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda in the offseason, which makes the rotation more crowded.