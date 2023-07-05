Olson (knee) pitched five scoreless innings of relief and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics. He allowed a hit and walk, while striking out five.

The Tigers welcomed back Tarik Skubal, who returned from flexor tendon surgery to start and pitch four scoreless innings of his own in his season debut. Olson left his last appearance early after taking a comebacker to the knee, but he didn't end up missing any time, and the rookie looked sharp Tuesday. With Skubal back, it remains to be seen how Olson will slot in moving forward, though with the Tigers missing several other starters due to injury, he has a good chance of sliding back into the rotation. Olson has held his own with a 4.02 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 31.1 innings so far in his debut campaign.