Greene (elbow) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Blue Jays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene's spring debut was delayed slightly after he had Tommy John surgery on his right (non-throwing) elbow last September. He was able to make his Grapefruit League debut as the designated hitter Monday and is now ready to take the field for the first time this spring. He showed significant improvement at the plate last season, adding more than 100 points in OPS, and Greene figures to take another step forward as Detroit's everyday right fielder in his age-23 campaign.