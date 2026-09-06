Greene went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

Greene drove in runs in four separate plate appearances, highlighted by his second multi-homer effort of the campaign. It was a much-needed performance for the 25-year-old, who entered the contest just 1-for-13 in three games since returning from the injured list Tuesday. On the season, he's slashing .273/.364/.461 with 18 home runs, 60 RBI, 69 runs scored and three steals across 511 plate appearances.