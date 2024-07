Greene went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Guardians.

Greene had entered Wednesday's game in a 1-for-14 skid but collected two hits Wednesday and three more Thursday to break out of the mini-slump. It was the sixth time this season and fourth since June 15 that Greene has collected at least three hits in a game. He also added three RBI, giving him 48 on the season to go along with a .266 average and 17 homers.