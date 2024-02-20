Greene (elbow) took live batting practice Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's the first time he's faced live pitching since he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right (non-throwing) elbow last September. Greene noted that he "didn't even think about my arm" during the session, adding that he's felt "normal" for a while now. While the Tigers are likely to ease Greene into Grapefruit League action, he's fully expected to be ready to roll come Opening Day.