Tigers' Riley Greene: Lands on IL with hamstring strain

The Tigers placed Greene on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain.

Greene sustained the injury in the second inning of the Tigers' 6-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday, either when he was hit on his right leg by a pitch or when he was running the bases shortly thereafter. The Tigers may not know the extent of Greene's injury until he undergoes an MRI, but the club will elect to hold him out for at least the next week and a half. Detroit called up Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, and the Tigers will likely lean on a combination of Julks, Ben Malgeri and James Outman to fill in in left field while Greene is on the mend.