Greene went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Greene -- who went 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the three games prior to Sunday -- extended the Tigers' lead to four runs in the fifth inning, when his single to left field brought Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter home. Greene has slashed .288/.342/.505 with one steal, nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBI in 120 plate appearances over his last 30 games.