Greene (elbow) said Monday that his post-Tommy John surgery swing "really feels normal now," Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Greene is just shy of five months removed from Tommy John surgery on his right (non-throwing) elbow and has been swinging a bat for around a month. The young outfielder might be eased into action this spring, but his availability for Opening Day doesn't appear to be at all in question.
