Grossman signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The veteran outfielder had arguably the strongest season of his career in his age-30 campaign for Oakland last season, hitting .241/.344/.482 with eight homers and eight steals in just 51 games. Those numbers aren't far shy of his career highs of 11 homers and nine steals and suggest at least modest cross-category value for Grossman going forward. Playing time could become a question if he struggles, with the Tigers likely to turn to younger options who have more of a future with the club, but if he's hitting well he won't need to be platooned, as he's a switch hitter with an above-average career batting line against both lefties and righties for his career.
