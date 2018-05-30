Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: To join Tigers' rotation
Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He will join the Tigers' starting rotation.
Carpenter has been summoned from Toledo to fill the opening in the team's starting rotation following Francisco Liriano's placement on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Carpenter, who owns an 8.31 over 8.2 big-league innings this season, will presumably make his next start Thursday against the Angels.
