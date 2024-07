The Tigers optioned Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Javier Baez (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, so Kreidler will head back to Triple-A since his playing time was about to dry up. Kreidler should receive everyday reps at a variety of positions at Toledo. He hit .125 with one home run and two stolen bases over 40 at-bats with the Tigers following his June 11 promotion.