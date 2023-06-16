Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Twins.

Torkelson extended his hitting streak to five games and he's batting .381 during the stretch. The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to truly break out at the MLB level, but the talent is there for him to string together more games like this one. Torkelson has pushed his OPS to .711, which is a significant improvement from the .604 mark he posted last year as a rookie.