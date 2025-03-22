Torkelson is impressing offensively and defensively this spring, and he may see time at DH, first base and in right field as a versatile bench option for the Tigers in 2025, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

A year ago, Torkelson was seen as a fixture at first base for years to come in Detroit, but a rough 2024 campaign has added a bit more uncertainty to the picture. He still seems likely to make the Opening Day roster, though he may have to settle for more of a bench role. Torkelson recently started seeing reps in right field, which gives him more potential versatility as a reserve. The biggest key for the 25-year-old remains his ability to make consistent contact, because if he can, he has the power in his bat to have a big impact.