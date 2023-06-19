Torkelson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Torkelson played in all four games of the weekend series against Minnesota, finishing 4-for-17 (.235) with his eighth home run of the year and four RBI. The youngster is also now batting .235 for the season, so this past weekend was a good representation of his production all year. Fantasy managers are still waiting for the former No. 1 overall pick to have a true breakout in his second MLB campaign.