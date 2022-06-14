Torkelson will not be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torkelson is in the midst of a 3-for-38 slump at the plate over his last 12 games, so he'll get Tuesday off to hit the reset button. "It's easy to pile on a guy when he has a bad night and I don't want to do that," said skipper A.J. Hinch. "But we're aware he's not performing quite to the level he's going to or that he has."