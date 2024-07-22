Torkelson is slashing .229/.347/.375 with five home runs, a 14.8 percent walk rate and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate over 173 plate appearances at Triple-A Toledo since his June 3 demotion.

Though he's now been at Triple-A for a month and a half, Torkelson hasn't provided any evidence that he's made enough progress with his plate approach to earn a return to Detroit. After turning in a .129 ISO in 229 plate appearances with the Tigers prior to his demotion, Torkelson has shown only slightly more pop at against lower-caliber pitching at Triple-A (.146 ISO), and his strikeout rate is actually six points higher than what he posted in the majors earlier this season. Expect the Tigers to continue to get by with a committee of players at first base until Torkelson starts producing at a level that warrants a call-up.