Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Completes four-inning sim game

Skubal (elbow) worked four innings in a simulated game Monday at Tropicana Field, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Unofficially, Skubal allowed two hits and struck out six batters while inducing 10 swings and misses on 64 pitches (45 strikes). The workload marked a substantial increase from Skubal's previous sim game last Tuesday, when he tossed 39 pitches over 2.2 innings. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, manager A.J. Hinch indicated last week that the Tigers are planning to have Skubal complete a third sim game this coming weekend. Assuming his elbow checks out fine following that outing, Skubal may need to make just one minor-league rehab start before returning from the 15-day injured list and slotting back into the Detroit rotation around the middle of June.