Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Could return Saturday

Skubal (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal struck out six batters in five innings during his rehab start at High-A West Michigan on Sunday, and he said Tuesday that he hasn't had any problems recovering from his appearance. He added that he expects things to go well during his bullpen session Wednesday, and if the Tigers are satisfied with his performance, it could be the final hurdle in his recovery from left elbow surgery. Skubal typically throws a bullpen session three days before he's scheduled to start, so he would be lined up to make his return Saturday against the Guardians in Cleveland.