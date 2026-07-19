Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dominant to open second half

Skubal (6-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing five hits and issuing no walks while striking out nine batters over seven scoreless innings.

Detroit put up four runs in the first inning, which were more than enough for the veteran southpaw. Skubal held the Angels without an extra-base hit and racked up 19 whiffs en route to nine punchouts -- an amount he has posted exactly in four of his past five outings. Skubal also notched his first scoreless start since his very first appearance of the campaign (March 26 versus San Diego). There has been plenty of trade chatter including Skubal's name, but there's no guarantee that the Tigers will move him, especially since they've won eight of their past 10 contests to pull within 5.5 games of The White Sox and Guardians in a tight AL Central.