Skubal was removed from his start Friday against the Marlins with left side tightness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal had given up three earned runs on four hits and logged two strikeouts in 3.1 innings before calling a trainer out to the mound in the fourth. He's due to undergo imaging Saturday to determine the severity of his injury, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, at which point the team will have a better idea of his availability for his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come against Cleveland on Thursday.