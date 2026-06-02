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Tigers' Ty Madden: Lifted early in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Madden took a no-decision Monday against the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

After missing about two weeks with a right forearm contusion, Madden got a very quick hook Monday in a subpar outing. The 26-year-old right-hander made his first start of the season following three relief appearances, and he threw only 48 pitches (28 strikes) before his evening came to a close. Madden, who has a 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings, could be headed back to Detroit's bullpen when Justin Verlander (hip) is ready to rejoin the rotation.

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