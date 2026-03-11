Madden allowed a run on two hits across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox. He walked three and struck out two.

The three walks were a bit worrisome, but Madden otherwise held his own against a Boston lineup featuring a number of regular starters. The righty has allowed just the one run across 5.2 innings this spring. Madden, who missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a right rotator cuff strain, has already been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, and the team will likely want to see him get some innings under his belt there to shake off rust. However, Madden could be an option for an MLB promotion at some point down the road if he looks good in the minors.