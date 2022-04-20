Alexander (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up two runs (zero earned) on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks over one inning.

The left-hander needed 42 pitches to get through the opening frame and was victimized by his own error on an infield popup, which allowed two unearned runs to score. There were no health concerns for Alexander, but manager A.J. Hinch opted to utilize a well-rested bullpen after the arduous first inning. The 27-year-old lines up for a start against the Rockies on Sunday, and he should retain his rotation spot for the foreseeable future with Casey Mize (elbow) on the injured list and Matt Manning (shoulder) likely to miss at least one start.