Tigers' Will Vest: Allows run but secures first save

Vest allowed a run on two hits across 1.2 innings of relief but managed to secure the save in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays. He struck out two.

With Kyle Finnegan recording a blown save in four of his last nine appearances and Kenley Jansen (pelvis) on the injured list, the Tigers turned to Vest to close things out Monday. The veteran righty allowed at least one run for the third time in his last five games and now has an unsightly 7.23 ERA, but he still managed to shut the door for his first save of the year. Finnegan worked earlier in the contest, and both he and Vest could continue to get save opportunities for however long Jansen is out, making this a tricky bullpen for fantasy purposes.