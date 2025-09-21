Vest (6-5) blew the save and took the loss Saturday. giving up two runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

The blown save was Vest's seventh of the year, and second in his last four chances. Over his last 10 appearances, the right-hander has stumbled to a 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings, and with Kyle Finnegan back from the IL, Vest may not see many more save chances over the final days of the regular season.