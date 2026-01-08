Vest agreed to a one-year, $3.95 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander will more than double his salary from 2025, during which he posted a 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 75:22 K:BB over 68.2 regular-season innings while converting 23 of 30 save chances. Vest should see some saves in 2026 but could be used more often as a setup man given that Detroit signed Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen this winter.