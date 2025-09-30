Vest pitched around one hit over 1.1 scoreless frames to notch a save in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Guardians.

Vest entered the game in the eighth inning with a runner on second base, two out and the Tigers clinging to a one-run lead. He finished off that frame with a groundout but immediately was back in hot water in the ninth when Jose Ramirez reached on a leadoff infield single and advanced to third base on a two-base error. However, Vest also managed to extinguish that rally with a strikeout, a fielder's choice and a popout. Vest picked up the final five traditional saves down the stretch of the regular season for the Tigers and has now registered their first postseason save. However, while Vest will be the favorite to close games for Detroit, manager A.J. Hinch's propensity to mix and match means Vest could also be used earlier in games if the situation calls for it.