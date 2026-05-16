Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Vest (forearm) could return from the injured list Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vest is reportedly on his way to join the team in Detroit after making a rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo, during which he struck out one batter while pitching a perfect inning. Once activated, the 30-year-old righty will likely slot back into a high-leverage role despite turning in a 6.17 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through his first 11.2 innings.