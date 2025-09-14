Vest tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 6-4, extra-innings loss to the Marlins. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Vest worked scoreless ninth and 10th innings to preserve a tied game, but the Tigers fell when Rafael Montero allowed three runs in the bottom of the 11th to blow a 4-3 lead. It was just the third appearance of the month for Vest, as the Tigers are now 4-7 in September and not giving the veteran reliever many games to close out. Vest has still pitched well with a 2.57 ERA and 9.4 K/9, and he should remain Detroit's closer, at least for however long Kyle Finnegan (groin) is on the injured list.