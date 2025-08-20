Vest (6-2) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Tuesday's 1-0, 10-inning victory over the Astros. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Vest successfully navigated the top of the ninth and tenth innings, then earned the win when Gleyber Torres ended the game on walkoff walk. The veteran reliever came into the season with only nine career wins at the MLB level, and his previous high in a season was three. Vest also leads the Tigers with 18 saves, and he's struck out 61 batters across 55 innings this year to go along with a strong 2.45 ERA, giving him plenty of fantasy value across the board.