Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio that he expects Vest (finger) to avoid the 15-day injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Vest had to exit an appearance Sunday against the Reds after suffering an injury to his right pinkie finger. Hinch indicated that Vest still needs to be further evaluated, but initial tests on the reliever's finger didn't show anything overly worrisome. Vest leads the Tigers with 12 saves this season and has notched each of the team's last three saves. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Tommy Kahnle would likely be next in line for saves if Vest is unavailable for a few days.