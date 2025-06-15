Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Vest dealt with a pinkie injury during his relief appearance in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "[The pinkie] was bothering him, so we took him out. We'll get him evaluated, and he'll run through the whole battery of tests," Hinch said.

Vest -- who leads the Tigers with 12 saves -- entered Sunday's contest with a perfect 5-0 record but ended up taking the loss after he was unable to protect Detroit's 4-2 lead in the eighth inning. He retired just two of the six batters he faced and yielded three unearned runs on three hits. After he threw a wild pitch on his 28th pitch of the afternoon, Vest motioned to the dugout for a team trainer and was taken out, but it wasn't immediately known why he was removed from the contest until Hinch clarified the matter after the game. The Tigers should have a better idea on the severity of Vest's injury prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, but if the right-hander is down for a few days or requires a stint on the injured list, Tommy Kahnle would likely be next in line for saves.